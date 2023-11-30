Posted: Nov 30, 2023 3:01 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 3:01 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville teen that was involved in the shooting on Windsor Way over the weekend was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon. 15-year-old Kale Casey appeared in person and is being charged as a youthful offender on the charge of shooting with intent to kill.

Casey was also the alleged victim in the Windsor Way armed robbery on Oct. 24th earlier this year. According to an affidavit, the victim arrived at Casey’s house and was invited inside. The victim later would leave but drive in a loop back around Casey’s home.

Casey then allegedly pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot once into the vehicle, striking the victim in the face. There were multiple witnesses that identified Casey as the shooter. Casey was given a $100,00o bond and his next court date is set for Dec. 15th.