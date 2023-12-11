Posted: Dec 11, 2023 1:54 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners learned of a way to get mental health professionals into the Osage County Jail and help the inmates when they need it most. This came through a solicitation notification letter that Deputy Chief Kevin Young presented to the Board on Monday.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt had previously spoken with Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle about this and learned that it would be a positive impact for everybody involved.

As a result of the commissioners signing the letter, Grand Lake Mental Health will now draft an intervention program that the grant of $155,000 will pay for.