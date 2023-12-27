News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 27, 2023 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 2:22 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve Additional Courthouse Renovations
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners held their final meeting of 2023 on Wednesday with a fairly short agenda.
The meeting started with the approval of a letter of support for Grand Mental Health and the service they offer with the Sheriff's Office. The commissioners also approved a bid for additional renovation work on the first floor of the county courthouse.
Commissioner Mike Dunlap explains what work will be done.
The commissioners will convene again for their first meeting of the new year at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
« Back to News