Posted: Jan 10, 2024 2:21 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 3:07 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

When bad weather strikes who’s the hero? The hero’s in question may not have a cape, but they will wear neon.

Keith Henry, Public Works Director in Bartlesville, explains how Bartlesville is prepared for snow and ice with split, 24 hour shifts and call outs available for emergencies.

He describes what the preparation process looks like and the equipment used to bring in the delayed winter weather.

Similar things were said when asking Washington County Commissioners about equipment preparation for the upcoming weather earlier this week. Mitch Antle, Vice Chairman, explains that all the heavy duty equipment needs annual or hourly maintenance and that part of their job is making sure that those are repaired and up to date before the storm. Winter is a key time for maintenance work because most all road work has been finished, travel has slowed, and so has construction work.

Mike Dunlap, Washington County Commissioner of District 3, said that his district started preparing last week.

All in all, no matter how moody Oklahoma is, Bartlesville will always be cushioned by our city service members and staff.

(Photo curtsy of KTUL).