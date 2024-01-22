News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 22, 2024 8:57 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 11:12 AM
Lighthouse Outreach Center on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
The bad weather didn't stop Errol Hada, Director of The Lighthouse Outreach Center from coming into our KWOM Studios for COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday.
Errol shared with us some interesting statistics from The Lighthouse over the passed year:
- Record donations and several grants for remodeling and expansion
- Lighthouse served over 348 adults housed and 26 children
- The operating cost is $1658 per day
- Over 40,000 meals were served
- 195 residents were assisted with obtaining birth certificates, IDs, prescrisption co-pays, work attire, medical supplies, and baby needs
- 35 individuals accepted Christ as their Savior
Errol said that over half the funds they received were in the form of grants for expansion and remodeling. Lighthouse recently changed their roof from a flat roof to a pitched roof.
Now, that they are getting ready to do some inside work, some residents will be moved temporarily to a house across the street that Lighthouse had purchased.
The Lighthouse Outrach Center invites everybody to their next "I Didn't Know Tour" on Thursday, February 15, a noon. Call 918-336-9029 to RSVP.
The Lighthouse Outreach Center is also putting on a special concert on Friday, March 8 at 7pm at the Lyon Center at Oklahoma Wesleyan University starring Blake and Jenna Bolejack. Tickets are $25.
« Back to News