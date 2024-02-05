Posted: Feb 05, 2024 10:00 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

The border crisis, the impeachment of the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, government spending and the retaliation bombings for the three US servicemen at the hands of Iranian proxy groups.

Congressman Josh Brecheen said the recent bill presented in the US Senate regarding the securement of the US Southern Border is "dead on arrival." Brecheen said that House Bill 2 would take of the issue without the costly add ons or President Biden could simply direct our Border Patrol to enforce the existing laws on the books.

The congressman also gave us a wrap up on the committee hearing and the marking up of impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who Brecheen said violated the constitution by refusing to uphold it in allowing people to cross our borders illegally.

Brecheen, again, broke down the reality of our nation's overspending and dire the situation will be for the future of our nation and the hardships it will cause for our children and grandchildren if our lawmakers don't get a handle on government spending.