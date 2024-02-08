Posted: Feb 08, 2024 2:30 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 2:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville City Council takes no action to forgive a tax lien against property now owned by Habitat for Humanity.

At a meeting on Monday, City Council heard a request from Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity to forgive a more than $14,000 tax lien on property donated to the nonprofit. The property is an empty lot in the 1400 block of South Dewey Avenue.

Prior to Habitat acquiring the deed, a residence sat on the property. The residence was declared dilapidated in November 2020. The city demolished the structure in November 2021 and placed the tax lien on the property.

Representatives from Habitat plan to build a new house on the now-vacant lot, but received resistance from City Council members Monday because of the $14,000 lien. Additionally, Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap spoke in the public comment portion of Monday's meeting saying he personally would be willing to pay the tax lien and develop the property himself. Dunlap resides directly across the street from the vacant lot.

Previous to Monday's request, the largest lien release granted by City Council was just over $6,000. Council members said they are fully supportive of Habitat for Humanity's mission, but are hesitant to set a precedent on forgiving such a large amount.