Posted: Feb 14, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 9:25 AM

Rep. John B. Kane

The Capitol was packed this week with hundreds of Oklahomans who came to advocate for causes they believe in.

Wednesday, the House honored the sanctity of life of the unborn with a resolution recognizing Rose Day.

House Resolution 1022 acknowledges the importance of Rose Day. It shows the leadership of Oklahoma House members in enacting laws protecting the lives of the unborn, setting a precedent nationwide.

The resolution specifies that members of the Oklahoma House oppose any policy that would require citizens to pay for abortions through their taxpayer dollars or medical insurance premiums.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Capitol to present red roses to their elected officials. The roses symbolize the sanctity of life of the unborn. As a supporter of life, I firmly believe that every unborn child deserves the right to live, and I will continue to ensure this right is acknowledged and honored.

Last week, Homeschool Oklahoma organized a Capitol Day for homeschooling families across the state to visit with lawmakers. The event provided an opportunity for these families to advocate for educational policies that support their right to educate their children at home.

It was an ideal opportunity to showcase the positive outcomes of homeschooling. As an advocate for homeschooling, I believe that parents have the fundamental right to choose the best educational path for their children.

Thursday was Higher Education Day at the Capitol. This annual event brings together students, professors, and administrators from institutions across the state to discuss the benefits of pursuing a college degree. Our colleges and universities play an invaluable role in preparing our young people for their futures. I had a great time meeting with students across the state.

It is such an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. I want to encourage any constituent with questions or concerns regarding legislation to reach out to my office at (405) 557-7358 or at john.kane@okhouse.gov.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.