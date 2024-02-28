News
Local News
Posted: Feb 28, 2024 11:48 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 2:01 PM
Loud Booms and Lights in the Night Sky: This May Explain It
Nathan Thompson
Several recent reports of loud booms, roars and unusual lights in the night sky over the Bartlesville area may have an explanation.
F-16s from the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard based in Tulsa are conducting night exercises through March 7. According to the Guard, the jets take off from Tulsa International Airport and then head north of Tulsa to training airspace in the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range in central Kansas.
The Guard says night exercises normally wrap-up before 11 p.m. The F-16s normally do not use their afterburners when flying over Tulsa, but once they get over more rural areas, pilots sometimes crank the engines up to arrive in the training area within 10 minutes.
« Back to News