Posted: Feb 29, 2024 11:18 AMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 3:36 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

One person is injured in a Thursday morning accident at Spears Manufacturing in Caney, Kansas.

The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. when the Caney Police Department was notified by 911 through the Coffeyville Police Department of a female injured by a piece of equipment at Spears Manufacturing. Caney Police and EMS responded along with Caney Fire, Coffeyville EMS, Tyro Rural Fire and Parsons MedFlight.

The woman was treated by Caney and Coffeyville EMS and then life-flighted from a nearby landing zone. The name and condition of the woman injured have not been released.

This is a developing story. We will share more information as it becomes available.

The story was updated at 4:33 p.m. on 2-29-2024 to correct information reported by KGGF Radio about the victim.