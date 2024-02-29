News
Washington Co.
Triad Eye Institute to Hold a Senior Eye Screening at Elder Care
Triad Eye Institute will hold an eye screening clinic for individuals 55 and older at Elder Care on Wednesday, April 17, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm.
According to Christina Bishop, Chief Operating Officer, this is the 14th year of holding the screening at Elder Care. “This partnership with Triad Eye Institute allows us to continue our mission of helping mature adults remain independent and healthy. This year we are planning two screenings, one this spring and another in the fall.”
The Triad Institute 10-minute mobile screening includes testing and information provided by a licensed Optometrist for Glaucoma, Cataracts, Diabetic Eye Disease, Retinal Diseases, External Diseases of Eyes and Lids, and Dry Eyes. No dilation used. Individuals 55 years and older should pre-register for their screening by calling Elder Care at 918-336-8500. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville. Pre-scheduled appointment times is required.
