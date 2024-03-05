Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Mar 04, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 2:05 PM

Sample Ballots, Candidate List for March 5 Election

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered Republican voters are only allowed to vote on the Republican ballot and registered Libertarian voters are only allowed to vote on the Libertarian ballot. Registered Democrats and Independents may vote using the Democratic ballot.

Here is a listing of candidates, plus sample ballots in Washington County.

CLICK HERE FOR REPUBLICAN PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT

CLICK HERE FOR LIBERTARIAN PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT

CLICK HERE FOR DEMOCRATIC PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION DAY REMINDERS AND POLLING PLACES

PRESIDENT

    PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
      JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
      MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
      CENK UYGUR
      STEPHEN LYONS
      ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
      DEAN PHILLIPS

    PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
      CHASE OLIVER
      JACOB HORNBERGER

    PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
      ASA HUTCHINSON
      VIVEK RAMASWAMY
      RON DeSANTIS
      RYAN L. BINKLEY
      DAVID STUCKENBERG
      DONALD J. TRUMP
      NIKKI HALEY
      CHRIS CHRISTIE

 


