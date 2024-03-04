Posted: Mar 04, 2024 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Monday, as a probable cause affidavit alleges that she is facing possible charges of embezzling money from an employer.

In early February, officers took a report from two victims with whom Sherri Lynn Sauret used to work for. The business owners allege that Sauret had been taking money from their respective businesses. The two victims state that they have a financial loss in excess of $150,000. One of the victims showed credit card statements for the last two years. The victim estimated that Sauret spent more than $135,000 of business funds without authorization.

The affidavit goes on to allege that Sauret also increased her salary by $11,000 without authorization. When the second victim learned of this, Sauret was terminated. After being terminated, the second victim found receipts from Herbalife in the defendants office. When officers confronted Sauret about those charges, Sauret said she had verbal permission for those charges, but no records to support that claim. Officers found nearly $60,000 in purchases to Herbalife in the last year.

Sauret was seen out of custody and District Attorney Will Drake wanted to wait until next week to present formal charges.