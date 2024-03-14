News
Posted: Mar 14, 2024 9:15 AM
Osage County Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
Nathan Thompson
An Osage County man was injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash near Prue.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Joseph Berryhill was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 1405 about a half-mile south of State Highway 20 and five miles north of Prue.
Troopers say Berryhill failed to negotiate a curve and departed the road, striking a row of mailboxes, a large rock and a barbed-wire fence. The motorcycle overturned. Berryhill was transported by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital and was admitted in fair condition with head and arm injuries.
According to the accident report, the cause of the collision was unsafe speed on a curve.
