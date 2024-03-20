Posted: Mar 20, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has announced that he will be running for Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference this November. Lankford says the Senate Republican Conference Vice Chair plays an important role in communicating conservative policy ideas and he hopes to make the nation stronger.

“As Senators, we were elected to do hard things and to solve problems by doing the right thing, the right way. It is my desire to serve our Conference in every way I can as we work together to solve the problems our nation faces.”

Lankford has been in the Senate since 2015 and currently serves on multiple committees.