Posted: Mar 21, 2024 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2024 2:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Two people from Collinsville are facing multiple federal charges following a drug investigation.

59-year-old Lee Scott Holt and 48-year old Jennifer Charisa Harrington are charged with possessing a firearm knowing they’d been convicted of felonies in various states. They both allegedly possessed methamphetamine while maintaining a residence for distribution of drugs.

Holt and Harrington are further charged with possessing a firearm while drug trafficking. Holt is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Cherokee Nation Marshals are the investigative agencies.