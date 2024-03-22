Posted: Mar 22, 2024 9:53 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to take care of several items of business.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to award a construction bid for Washington County Emergency Management’s new Command Center and discuss an amendment to a detention agreement between the county and the Cherokee Nation.

The commissioners are also expected to issue a special proclamation declaring April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month with representatives from CASA of Northeast Oklahoma and Ray of Hope Advocacy Center.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will open bids for a equipment surplus sale for Washington County District 2.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.