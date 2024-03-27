Posted: Mar 27, 2024 3:24 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Two long-time employees for the City of Bartlesville have announced their retirement. Shellie McGill, who serves as Director for the Bartlesville Library and Area History Museum, will be retiring in August and Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard will retire at the end of May.

Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles talks about how hard of a worker McGill is and the difficulty of replacing a worker of her nature.

When Roles served as Bartlesville's Police Chief, he got to serve alongside Bevard. He served more than 35 years on the force and knows that the current Chief, Kevin Ickleberry will have a difficulty finding someone as qualified as Bevard.

The City of Bartlesville is also looking to find a replacement for Fire Chief David Topping, who recently announced his retirement as well.