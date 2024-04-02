Posted: Apr 02, 2024 4:17 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 4:20 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Baseball squad is preparing to battle Berryhill Tuesday evening, and this game is coming off the heels of a Monday night postponement of game one this week due to the inclement weather. The Bulldoggers currently sit at 9-9 and have had a very back and forth season up to this point.

Northeast Valley Conference play starts this Thursday when Dewey participates in the Conference tournament with Chelsea, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, and Caney Valley.

Dewey Head Coach Riley Allen talks about the upcoming tournament.

The Bulldoggers aren’t trotting out too many seniors either with just two on the team and are a relatively young team this season. Familiar names fill out the senior leader spots in football star Bryce Sickler, and basketball starter Zane Griggs.

Coach Allen talks about his young team and how they’ve performed so far this season.

The Bulldoggers will now look to the Northeastern Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday. We will have more on that tournament this weekend.