City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 10, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 2:28 PM
Bartlesville Police Prepare for Annual Block Party
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Police Department's annual block party is coming up on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The block party will run all the way from Police Headquarters at Johnstone Avenue and Adams Boulevard to Unity Square and The Center's parking lot with several events and exhibits set up.
Here's Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry with some of the details.
Chief Ickleberry says the goal of the block party is to bring the community together and to interact with officers in a positive environment.
There is a barbeque cook-off planned for the block party with categories in ribs, chicken and cook's choice that will be judged by a five-member panel. The entry fee for the cook-off is $20.
If you'd like to enter, contact Capt. Daniel Elkins at 918-338-4020 or via email at dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org
