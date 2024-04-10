Posted: Apr 10, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department's annual block party is coming up on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The block party will run all the way from Police Headquarters at Johnstone Avenue and Adams Boulevard to Unity Square and The Center's parking lot with several events and exhibits set up.

Chief Ickleberry says the goal of the block party is to bring the community together and to interact with officers in a positive environment.

There is a barbeque cook-off planned for the block party with categories in ribs, chicken and cook's choice that will be judged by a five-member panel. The entry fee for the cook-off is $20.