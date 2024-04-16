Posted: Apr 16, 2024 9:11 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

The OKWU History/Political Science Department and Arvest Wealth Management are proud to present Living Christianity in Public Office: A Night with Former Congressman Jim Bridenstine.

Appearing on COMMUNIRY CONNECTION, Adjusct Professor Michael Thompson invited everyone to join them for this community-wide event on April 18 at 7 p.m. in Lyon Hall as Oklahoma Wesleyan University welcomes Air Force veteran, former U.S. House Representative, and former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. He will speak on his career experiences and what it means to serve God while working in government.

Jim Bridenstine represented Oklahoma’s First Congressional District – including Bartlesville – from 2013 to 2018. He stepped down to serve as NASA’s 13th Administrator under President Donald Trump. He is a Jenks High School graduate and triple majored in Economics, Psychology, and Business, at Rice University and attended Cornell University for his Master’s Degree. A naval aviator, he flew combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq while aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. He also flew at the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center, the parent command to TOPGUN.