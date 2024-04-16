Posted: Apr 16, 2024 3:40 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 4:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School senior Kendra Sellars has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for March, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Sellars has a 3.8 GPA and consistently appears on the honor roll. She received the top student award in Fundamentals of Technology and has had perfect attendance each year of high school. One of her highest awards was being named the Oklahoma Union Junior Girl of the Year last year. Sellars is also a member of the National Honor Society, serving as vice president, and is the Senior Class President.

But it is Sellars' voluteerism through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and in her school community that points to her integrity

Sellars will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Sellars says she is humbled to be selected as one of March's Students of the Month