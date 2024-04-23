Posted: Apr 23, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2024 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has introduced a bill that is aimed at combating antisemitism on college campuses. Lankford introduced the bill as antisemitic sentiments have been rising across college campuses in recent years. Here is what Lankford had to say on the bill and the importance of stopping the antisemitic rants:

“Antisemitism is never acceptable, especially in our schools and colleges. Students at every level should be able to freely live their faith without fear or discrimination and targeted attacks. The Department of Education should adopt a clear definition of antisemitism to better protect Jewish students.”

On Tuesday, Lankford called on the Biden Administration to protect Jewish students from antisemitism.