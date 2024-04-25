Posted: Apr 25, 2024 2:18 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2024 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday to mark a major milestone with the development of an additional 14 acres of land, and they are calling it Freedom Field.

With this expansion, the sanctuary will be able to accommodate an additional 44 exotic cats. 33 of these exotic cats have been acquired from Tampa Bay’s Big Cat Rescue, which was owned and operated by Carole Baskin, who rose to fame in the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King.”