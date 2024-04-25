Posted: Apr 25, 2024 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2024 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Improvements could soon be coming to portions of Pathfinder Parkway. City Engineer Micah Siemers says that nearly $800,000 in carry-over funds remain to make improvements to the city-wide trail and he says we could be seeing that happen sooner rather than later:

“We anticipate asking the City Council to approve a bid award for several sections of Pathfinder at the June 3rd council meeting.”

There are six areas they are hoping to make improvements to the trail system, including the bird sanctuary at Robinwood Park and the area near Silver Lake Rd and Polaris Drive.