Posted: Apr 25, 2024 4:18 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2024 4:51 PM

Ty Loftis & Tom Davis

A grandmother was speeding on the west side of town attempting to get her granddaughter to the hospital. When the officer attempted to initiate the traffic stop, she passed a vehicle at a stop sign and went through another stop sign before finally stopping.

She indicated to the officer that she needed to get her granddaughter to the hospital. Body cam footage shows the woman being taken down to the ground in a hostile manner and being put in handcuffs. Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry says that kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

To show that they want to correct this wrong, the police department has signed up for a program at Georgetown University and Ickleberry says it will help officers do their job better.

That is a program that the department has been trying to get signed up for during the last two months. Three officers began training this week.

Ickleberry goes on to talk about what you should do if you were to find yourself in a similar situation to the one that occurred a few days ago.