Posted: Apr 29, 2024 5:40 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 5:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

The weekend rain across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas have benefited Hulah and Copan Lakes.

As of Monday morning, the U.S. Corps of Engineers say Hulah Lake is 8.9 feet above normal and Copan Lake is 1 foot below normal.

Low-flow gates are open at both dams, but at minimal levels.