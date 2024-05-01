Posted: May 03, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: May 03, 2024 10:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville’s annual city budget and related programs will be the main area of focus for the City Council when they meet Monday evening prior to the beginning of the next fiscal year.

The city’s fiscal year begins in July. As such, the City Council must hold a public hearing and pass the budget before that date. Citizens of Bartlesville will have the opportunity to provide feedback Monday prior to any action the City Council takes on the budget.

City staff will present the proposed budget prior to the public hearing. According to documents available HERE, the City Council is expected to appropriate more than $142 million to various funds.

Here’s the approximate breakdown

General Fund: More than $40 million

Special Revenue Fund: $9.2 million

Debt Service Fund: $4.9 million

Capital Project Fund: More than $21 million

Enterprise Fund: $25 million

Internal Service Fund: Nearly $15 million

The City Council is also expected to take action on contracts and budgets for Visit Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Development Authority. Additionally, the council is expected to provide guidance on the strategic direction for Adams Municipal Golf Course.

The meeting begins directly after the Bartlesville Municipal Authority convenes at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall.