News
Oklahoma
Posted: May 03, 2024 10:34 AMUpdated: May 03, 2024 10:34 AM
Capitol Call Powered by Phillips 66
Tom Davis
Bills, the budget and a visit to the new Bartlesville High School Ag Center were the topics of this week's Capitol Call on KWON powered by Phillips 66.
Senator Daniels brought us up to date on the budget and Representative Judd Strom talked about the pending bills in the House.
Both Daniels and Strom had just come from a walk-through at the new Bartlesville High School Ag Center and both were impressed with the building and all the agricultural education opportunities it will hold.
« Back to News