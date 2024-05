Posted: May 03, 2024 10:34 AMUpdated: May 03, 2024 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Copan Class Days will air on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM on Saturday afternoon. Seniors from the Class of Copan High School will come share their favorite memories and play their favorite music.

Copan Class days are being brought to you by Bartnet IP, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Tri County Tech and Rogers State University.