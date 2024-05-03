Posted: May 03, 2024 2:43 PMUpdated: May 03, 2024 2:43 PM

Nathan Thompson & Kelsey Walker

Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants. The city tests and flushes fire hydrants on an annual basis to ensure that they are in proper working order.

The process will be completed in sections. Flushing will be conducted between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. Please use caution when laundering clothes.

As the current zones are completed, crews will continue moving into the next areas to be flushed, which include:

Crew #1

Zone 11: From the northern city limits south to Tuxedo Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road

Zone 12: From Tuxedo Boulevard south to Adams Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road

Zone 13: From Adams Boulevard south to Nowata Road, from Washington Boulevard east to the industrial park

Zone 10: From Price Road south to Rice Creek Road, from Hampden Road east to Washington Boulevard, including Hillcrest Country Club and Colonial Estates

Crew #2

Zone 9: From Nowata Road south to Price Road; from Kane Hill east to Washington Boulevard

Zone 14: From Nowata Road south to Price Road, from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road

Zone 15: From Price Road south to Walmart Distribution Center, from Washington Boulevard east to Waterford Court, including Covington Park, Southport and Walmart Distribution Center