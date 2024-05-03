News
Budget Summit Set For Monday in Stitt's Office
Gov. Kevin Stitt seems upbeat about an upcoming budget summit in his office. However, he remains strongly opposed to giving all state workers a pay raise. The governor also says he really wants to see additional tax cuts for Oklahomans.
The budget summit between Stitt, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, and House Speaker Charles McCall begins at 2 p.m. Monday and will be live-streamed.
