Tom Davis

Corey Shivel is running for District 2 Washington County Commissioner and he shared with our COMMUNITY CONNECTION audience why he's running and why he feels he is the most qualified for the position.

Corey said. "After 28 1/2 years with Washington County, I feel this is the perfect time for me to take the next step in County Government. The knowledge I have gained and responsibilities I have as the acting road supervisor for district 3 has set me up perfectly for the role of County Commissioner."

When asked about his current responsibilities, he said" They include; managing a crew, assessing roads and bridges, overseeing the up keep on equipment, tracking inventory and assisting Commissioner Dunlap with the budget of this department."

Shivel is a graduate of Oklahoma State University road management program. He has supervised 8 new bridge construction projects and have been a part of re-surfacing miles of county roads.

When asked about his personal life, Shivel said,"Family values have always been very important to me. I have been married for 31 years. I have two adult children and three grandkids."

Shivel has coached youth baseball and softball for 24 years including Caney Valley High School for 7 of those years; He served on the Ochelata town council for 4 years and the CVAA board for 4 years. He also owns a small mowing business where he has had the contract with Caney Valley Schools for the last 10 years.