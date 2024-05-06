Posted: May 06, 2024 2:03 PMUpdated: May 06, 2024 2:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning to take care of several items of business, including accepting donations from Phillips 66 and the Cherokee Nation.

Phillips 66 donated nearly $15,000 to Washington County Emergency Management for general operations support. The Cherokee Nation made two donations — one for a popcorn machine at the County Fairgrounds and the other for the cemetery fund in District 2.

Washington County Jail Administrator Lt. James Pendergraft also explained a supplimental agreement with the Cherokee Nation for housing tribal inmates

Sheriff Scott Owen shared his thoughts on the relationship with the Cherokee Nation