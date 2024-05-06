Posted: May 06, 2024 3:29 PMUpdated: May 06, 2024 3:30 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners held their first meeting for the Month of May on Monday morning with multiple topics that led to long discussion. The commissioners first listened to a presentation on their insurance benefits that renew on July 1st. Last year, it was voted that renewals on county insurance benefits will happen every fiscal year.

Floodplain Administrator Matt Summers gave his update to the commissioners on permits and whether or not they will continue to be enforced. Back in 2012, it was signed that a permit is required for any house that goes under construction with Nowata being a special flood hazard area (SFHA).

Commissioner Troy Friddle had a back and forth with Summers about how he’s not a fan of the permit system.

No action was or could be taken on the item as it was just discussion. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.