Posted: May 06, 2024 10:02 PMUpdated: May 06, 2024 10:27 PM

Evan Fahrbach

There have many numerous reports of damage from Barnsdall to northern Bartlesville after a confirmed tornado came through parts of north Tulsa, Osage and Washington Counties between 9:30-10:15 PM on Monday evening.

As of 10:45 PM most of the substantial damage in Bartlesville was around the HWY 75 and Tuxedo area.

Washington County Emergency Management has reported that HWY 75 is closed in both directions as of 11:00 PM around the Tuxedo area due to storm damange.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland said everyone needs to stay homw so that crews can clean up and assess the damage.

There are numerous reports of damage to structures, roofs, fences and downed power lines.

As of 10:50 PM there were nearly 5,000 customers without power in the Bartlesville area, mostly on the eastern half of Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Public Schools says it will survey damage and make a decision on school Tuesday at some point early in the morning. Right now, school will still be in session.

There were also reports of major damage in Barnsdall with more than 1,800 customers without power.

There is a reports of major damage on the east side of town. There is a triage center on east of downtown.

Pawhuska Schools has opened its old gym for people effected to stay.