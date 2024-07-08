Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

News

Posted: Jul 08, 2024 3:06 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 9:25 AM

Nowata County Commish Accept Donations at Monday's Meeting

Share on RSS

 

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning and covered several topics in the meeting. County Clerk Kay Spurgeon announced a couple of donations, including one for the Nowata County Jail.

Spurgeon also later announced that the CODA membership dues are coming up this year and they have increased over $400 from last year to this year. Spurgeon explains.

The County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 a.m. and the meeting is open to the public.


« Back to News