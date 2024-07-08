Posted: Jul 08, 2024 4:21 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2024 4:21 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Monday on seven charges that include domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threat to violence, two counts of contempt of court, and public intoxication.

Brandon Porter was arrested Thursday, July 4th after a call was made in reference to a domestic in progress. Porter is alleged of tazing the victim in this case multiple times from 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. According to an affidavit, Porter also allegedly held the victim down and told her he wanted to see her die. The victim allegedly stabbed Porter with a fork in self-defense.

The victim’s mother was called and asked to take both of them to talk with police and Porter allegedly fled the car on the way but was shortly picked up and held on a public intoxication. He was later released and not charged with domestic abuse at that time.

Police were called back out to the same location shortly after Porter’s release and they arrived to see the victim covered in bruising all over her body. The victim says that Porter punched her head multiple times.

Porter is being held on a $100,000 bond and his next court date is set for July 19th.