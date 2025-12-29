Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Dec 29, 2025

Nowata School Board Dismisses Chance Juby

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Board of Education unanimously voted to dismiss former head football coach Chance Juby in a special meeting Monday evening.
 
Board of Education Clerk Tamara Maddux made the motion for dismissal.
 
Juby was formally charged in Rogers County District Court on Nov. 26 with engaging in prosititution within 1,000 feet of a school, a felony. Juby will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in the matter on Jan. 26. at 9 a.m.
 
Juby graduated from Nowata High School in 2006 and served as the head coach of Nowata football from 2022-2025. He had an overall record of 11-30 with one playoff appearance in his four seasons as head coach.

