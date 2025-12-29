Posted: Dec 29, 2025 6:20 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 6:27 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Board of Education unanimously voted to dismiss former head football coach Chance Juby in a special meeting Monday evening.

Juby was formally charged in Rogers County District Court on Nov. 26 with engaging in prosititution within 1,000 feet of a school, a felony. Juby will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in the matter on Jan. 26. at 9 a.m.