Posted: Jul 09, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County School Supply Drive (aka Pack the Backpacks) is a charitable organization helping area students in Headstart through 12th grade and teachers by providing school supplies to those students in need of assistance due to financial difficulties thus helping to make school a better experience for both teachers and students.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debbie LaRoche and Catol Beck with The Washington County School Supply Drive reminded the audience that needy families can apply at Agape on Mondays & Fridays, between June 17 and July 15, 2024, 11am-1:30pm or Mary Martha Outreach from 9am-11am on July 11 & 15.

Debbie and Carol also invited everyone to join them for Bingo at St Luke's Episcopal Church in Bartlesville. Doors open 5:30pm and the main games will start at 6pm. There will be 50/50 games, yummy food available, and great baskets and gift cards for you to win. Tickets are $12.

This fundraiser will help us raise funds to fill the 2,700 backpacks with school supplies for kids in Washington County we fill each year. This group helps 30% of the students in our county with our backpacks.

You can become a volunteer backpacker by clocking this link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F054BA8A92CAAFF2-50143346-pack#/