Posted: Jul 09, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 10:19 AM

Chase McNutt

Sailors are some of the most highly trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this requires highly dedicated recruiters to find these men and women to help shape the future of the United States Navy.

Commander Eric Rolfs, a native of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, plays an important role as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes.

Rolfs, a 2000 graduate of Bartlesville High School, joined the Navy 20 years ago. Rolfs also earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004 and a master’s degree from the U.S. Naval War College in 2016.

“The recruiting mission is incredibly rewarding,” said Rolfs. “Not only do I get to interact with young women and men and educate them on why we have a Navy and its importance, but we also provide an option to so many to make a positive change in their future.”

For the full-length feature story, click HERE.