Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center on Tuesday evening.

At that meeting, the council will consider applying for the 2025 fiscal year community fire assistance grant. They will also get reports from Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney and the Board of Directors from 4 Paws.

The council will also hear from Kevin Rowland regarding his plans for the property purchased from the City of Pawhuska.

Tuesday evening’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.