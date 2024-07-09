News
Posted: Jul 09, 2024
Tri County Tech Foundation to Receive $7K from Arvest Foundation
Nathan Thompson
The Tri County Tech Foundation will have an additional $7,000 in funds to ensure students are not denied an education due to lack of resources thanks to a grant from the Arvest Foundation.
The donation will be used to support an emergency assistance program to provide aid to students when unforeseen financial emergencies could compromise attendance and program completion.
David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region, and Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Eric Cook presented the check to Kim Smith, Chief Administrative Officer & Foundation Executive Director, and Champagne Kane, Foundation Coordinator.
“It is our privilege to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help remove barriers to education for students pursuing a technical degree,” Nickel said.
"We are truly grateful to the Arvest Foundation for this generous $7,000 donation to our emergency fund,” Kane said. “This support is essential in helping students overcome financial hurdles and stay focused on their education. It makes a significant impact on their lives and helps build a stronger community.”
