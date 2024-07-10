Posted: Jul 10, 2024 1:53 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 1:53 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Last Friday was the celebration of freedom and America. But there are some who have not tasted freedom in a long time.

Marrisa Simmons, cat care taker at the Washington County SPCA, introduces this kindred spirit.

Simmons emphasizes Mina’s love for exploration and how she is very loving.

With all the celebrating going on there was a small crisis at the WSPCA with an influx of scared pets and strays being turned in on the 4th.

Simmons explains that some of those that were just lost have already been returned to their owners.