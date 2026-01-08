Posted: Jan 08, 2026 10:16 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 10:16 AM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

A line of severe thunderstorms Thursday morning causes damage in Independence, Kan.

Our sister station KGGF in Coffeyville, Kan., reports an 81 mph wind gust was measured in Independence at approximately 9:35 a.m. Damage was reported throughout town with downed trees and snapped power lines. Part of the roof was also torn off the Hub Church on West Main Street in Independence.

Earlier Thursday morning, a tornado warning was also issued for Osage, Washington and Nowata counties. Some rotation was observed in the Bartlesville area, but no tornadoes were confirmed by spotters.

Photo courtesy Kyle Johnson via KGGF