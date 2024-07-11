News
Former Washington County Sheriff Patrick Ballard Has Died
Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson
Former Washington County Sheriff Patrick Ballard has passed away.
Ballard served as sheriff for 14 years.
Current Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen tells Bartlesville Radio Ballard passed away Wednesday evening at Ascension St. John Hospital.
Ballard was a Bartlesville police lieutenant when he retired for the first time. Sheriff Larry Silver served from 1985-1993, but he lost his battle with cancer. The Washington County Commissioners appointed Ballard as sheriff in 1994 and he came out of retirement. He was re-elected every election year after that until he made the decision to retire again and not run for re-election in 2008.
We'll have more on Ballard's life and career soon.
