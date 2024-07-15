Posted: Jul 15, 2024 2:31 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Cavalcade kicks up in full swing on Tuesday and if you have yet to purchase tickets, the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce could still be able to help you out. They are putting on a window decorating contest and the Cavalcade Queen contestants will judge the winners on Thursday.

First place finishers will receive two all access passes, while second place will get two T-shirts. You can register up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday by sending an email to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.

Bartlesville Radio will be broadcasting live on Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening from the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Thank you to Osage County Tourism for making those broadcasts possible.