Posted: Jul 16, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 10:04 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Osage Nation has completed their first-ever official census of tribal members.

The Nation says the census will allow the tribe to maintain sovereignty and strengthen capacity to self-govern by assessing the needs of Osage Nation tribal members.

Osage Nation Congress passed the census act in 2022 and it will be completed every five years. The census had nearly 4,000 responses from tribal members from across the world in 2023.