Posted: Jul 16, 2024 12:02 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 12:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

Candidates interested in filing for Council member of all five Wards in the City of Bartlesville will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

Those who wish to file for a municipal office must submit a Declaration of Candidacy to the Washington County Election Board Aug. 5 - Aug. 7 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Candidate filing packets are available on the State Election Board website and at the County Election Board.

In addition to the Declaration of Candidacy, candidates must also submit a Voter Registration Verification Form, which can be obtained from the County Election Board or by logging into the OK Voter Portal . Information on the Voter Registration Verification Form must match the information provided on the Declaration of Candidacy.

The Washington County Election Board is located on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. For questions, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov