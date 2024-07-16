Posted: Jul 16, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 1:52 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this week on two separate charges of larceny shoplifting, and burglary in the second degree. Hugo Ramos is charged with larceny that stems from July 5th when he is accused of taking a $248.29 TV from Wal-Mart.

Ramos is also accused of second-degree burglary for an incident that allegedly took place on Thursday, July 11th. According to an affidavit, Ramos was back in an apartment he had just been evicted from days prior with a broken door knob and busted window.

When police arrived, Ramos was already gone from the apartment, but was later located at the common area at the complex. Ramos is being held over on a $15,000 bond.